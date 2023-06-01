JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 14,756 shares.The stock last traded at $46.60 and had previously closed at $46.76.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMEE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

