Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

