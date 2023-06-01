PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $26.95

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.95, but opened at $25.43. PureTech Health shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 886 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in PureTech Health by 1,857.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in PureTech Health by 15.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PureTech Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

