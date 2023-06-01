GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 5.8%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 67,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 66,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

GH Research Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GH Research by 13,760.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Articles

