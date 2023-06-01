bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $356.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.75. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,054.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 22.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

