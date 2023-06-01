bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $356.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.58.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 22.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.
