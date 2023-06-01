Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 5.8%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.55. 240,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 568,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several research firms recently commented on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $971.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,173,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,890,000 after purchasing an additional 403,991 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment is comprised of three reportable segments Crops, Rice and Dairy.

