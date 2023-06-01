Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRLXF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Boralex Price Performance

BRLXF opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. Boralex has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex, Inc engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Solar Power Stations, Thermal Power Power Stations, and Corporate. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

