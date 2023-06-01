Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.74. Chevron has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

