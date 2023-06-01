nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in nCino by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in nCino by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

