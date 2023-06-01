ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNVVY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 225 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 300 ($3.71) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 281 ($3.47) to GBX 305 ($3.77) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.69 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

