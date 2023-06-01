Barclays Trims AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Target Price to $1.00

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.69. AppHarvest has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
