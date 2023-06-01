Barclays Trims AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Target Price to $1.00

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHGet Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AppHarvest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.69. AppHarvest has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.25.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 800.58%. Analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.