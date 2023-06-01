Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AYX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

Alteryx Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 596.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.



