Amalgamated Bank Buys 8,827 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Post worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at $26,200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Post by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,345,000 after purchasing an additional 247,989 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Post by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 223,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Post by 208.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 169,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 33.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $84.96 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

