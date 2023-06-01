EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

EQT stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

