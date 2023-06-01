IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.79. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

