Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of TopBuild worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $201.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $227.08.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

