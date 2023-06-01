GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of GXO Logistics worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $60.80.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

