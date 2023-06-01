Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after buying an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

