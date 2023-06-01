Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.