Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,820,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,128,000 after buying an additional 102,405 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock worth $3,134,267 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

