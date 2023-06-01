Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) General Counsel Jason W. Soncini Acquires 12,500 Shares

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 12,500 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACTG opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP raised its position in Acacia Research by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth about $2,682,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acacia Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

