Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) General Counsel Jason W. Soncini Acquires 12,500 Shares

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 12,500 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Acacia Research Stock Performance
Shares of ACTG opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acacia Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.
