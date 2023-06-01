BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 5,608 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BigCommerce Trading Up 7.1 %
BigCommerce stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.
Several research analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
