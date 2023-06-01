BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 5,608 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BigCommerce Trading Up 7.1 %

BigCommerce stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

About BigCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BigCommerce by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 831,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 106.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

