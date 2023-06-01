Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Acquires A$35,035.88 in Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) insider Gary Smith acquired 1,118 shares of Ampol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$31.34 ($20.48) per share, with a total value of A$35,035.88 ($22,899.27).

Ampol Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.24.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

