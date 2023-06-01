HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Rebecca Byam Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,912.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Rebecca Byam bought 33,450 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,178.50.

HCW Biologics Price Performance

Shares of HCWB opened at $1.47 on Thursday. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HCW Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

