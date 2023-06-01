Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Jeffrey L. Fraley Sells 3,764 Shares

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $238.31 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGFV shares. TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Recommended Stories

