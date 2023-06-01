BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Jeff Mengoli Sells 4,114 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,956.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BigCommerce Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BigCommerce Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.