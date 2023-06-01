BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Jeff Mengoli Sells 4,114 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,956.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BigCommerce Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
