Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Director John Heinrich Buys 10,000 Shares

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) Director John Heinrich acquired 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.63.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.23). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)
- Elliott Management Says Goodyear Tire Worth At Least $21 a Share
- What Does the Airbnb Guidance Drop Say About Travel Demand?
- Is This The Collapse of Icahn Enterprises ?
- HP Is A Winner For Income Investors
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.