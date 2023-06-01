Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Director John Heinrich Buys 10,000 Shares

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) Director John Heinrich acquired 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.23). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 28.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 192,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

SRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

