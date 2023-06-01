SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW) Director Jonathan Trauben Buys 82,318 Shares of Stock

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Trauben purchased 82,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $24,695.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,318 shares in the company, valued at $29,195.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Trauben also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 26th, Jonathan Trauben purchased 15,000 shares of SpringBig stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900.00.
NASDAQ:SBIGW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. SpringBig Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.
