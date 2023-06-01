Neil Rinaldi Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Stock

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Get Rating) insider Neil Rinaldi purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($16,993.46).
Blue Star Helium Price Performance
About Blue Star Helium
Blue Star Helium Limited operates as an independent helium exploration and production company in Australia. The company was formerly known as Big Star Energy Limited and changed its name to Blue Star Helium Limited in April 2020. Blue Star Helium Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.
