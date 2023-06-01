Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $150.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Stories

