Sei Investments Co. Has $12.26 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of BWX Technologies worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

