Sei Investments Co. Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Down 4.4 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Barclays cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

