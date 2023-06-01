Sei Investments Co. Has $12.36 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,720 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Workiva worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 18.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Workiva by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $96.86 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,511 shares of company stock worth $2,046,292. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

