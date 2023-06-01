Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,639 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.44% of ESAB worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 44,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after buying an additional 365,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB opened at $58.72 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $664.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESAB. CL King began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

