Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

