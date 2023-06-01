Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,397.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 467,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 454,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 28,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,867,992.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

NYSE BYD opened at $63.76 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.