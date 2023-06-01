Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,794 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after buying an additional 617,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,032,000 after purchasing an additional 143,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.85 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

