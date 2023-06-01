Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,486 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

Evergy Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,579,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.