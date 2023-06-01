Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 2,279.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 124,382 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Brink’s Increases Dividend

NYSE BCO opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.35. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Stories

