Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after buying an additional 617,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after buying an additional 112,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $35,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,585 shares of company stock worth $4,237,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading

