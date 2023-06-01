Sei Investments Co. Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.89% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

HPP stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.99%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.