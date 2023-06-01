New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,617 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnPro Industries

In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.



