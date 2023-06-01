Sei Investments Co. Has $12.53 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $75,829,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,276,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Stock Down 3.2 %

United Community Banks stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

