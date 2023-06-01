New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,387 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,307,000 after acquiring an additional 240,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,836,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,368.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,160 shares of company stock worth $1,256,130. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.