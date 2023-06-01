BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,592 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

