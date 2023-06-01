Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,534 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SF. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

