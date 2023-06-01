Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,062 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Bank OZK worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,275,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after acquiring an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 168.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 235,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

