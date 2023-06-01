New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 976 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.19. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

