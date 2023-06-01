Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of EMCOR Group worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $164.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $174.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

