Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,693 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Janine Davidson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

